Peak Business Advising: Partnering for Growth and Transition

For many business owners, the day-to-day demands of running their company leave little time for strategic planning or preparing for major transitions. That’s the motivation for Chad Connery and Peak Business Advising, a boutique consulting firm based in Franklin, a desire to help owners see what they can’t see and achieve what they haven’t yet imagined.

“Business owners have often been head down working on their business. A lot of times they have blinders on. They can’t see what they can’t see,” explains Connery, founder of Peak Business Advising. After 15 years of corporate experience, Connery now applies his expertise to help small and medium-sized businesses optimize their operations, implement growth strategies, and prepare for successful transitions.

Peak’s approach centers on implementing proven best practices across all aspects of business operations. “Everything we teach and preach is based on best practices. How can we build a best-in-class business?” explains Connery. By systematically reviewing each area of a business against established benchmarks and success patterns, Peak helps owners identify gaps and opportunities they might have missed. This methodical approach not only increases operational and financial health but also makes companies more marketable should owners choose to sell in the future.

One of Peak’s key objectives is to be able to quantify the value they bring. “We can show business owners that their company is worth a million dollars today, but could be worth two million if they’re running with best practices,” Connery notes. Through strategic improvements in areas like marketing, operations, and management structure, Peak has helped clients achieve 30-35% increases in business value on average along with improving the overall financial and operational health of their company.

This value-building approach is particularly crucial for owners considering an exit in the coming years. With 10,000 people turning 65 each day, many business owners are starting to think about their next chapter. However, Connery emphasizes that rushing to market without proper preparation can leave significant value on the table. Peak seeks to help owners understand their true market value and implements strategies to maximize it before any sale.

Interestingly, some clients who initially approached Peak about selling their business have found renewed enthusiasm after implementing improvements. “In some cases, after six months of putting systems and processes in place and making their business run smoother, they decided not to sell because they were having fun again,” Connery shares.

For business owners wondering if it’s time to seek outside perspective, Peak offers a straightforward starting point: a complimentary initial assessment that examines key aspects of a business and identifies potential bottlenecks. This conversation-based approach, backed by analytical insights, helps owners understand where their business stands today and what possibilities exist for tomorrow.

When businesses work with an advisor on planning or transaction support –they shouldn’t just look for strategies and tactics, but a trusted advisor who understands both the practical and emotional aspects of running and potentially selling a business. “This is their life. This is what they’ve worked on their entire career,” Connery reflects. “I understand that’s a very big decision. For many people, this is their retirement.”

Peak Business Advising works with privately held businesses across a variety of industries, typically ranging from startups to companies with up to $40 million in revenue. Business services include growth and marketing strategies, business brokerage, commercial real estate acquisition, valuations, exit strategies, Fractional CFO, Fractional Sales Management, Fractional COO, Bookkeeping Services and more.

As Connery puts it, “Let’s strategize and make sure that we are presenting your business as best as we possibly can.”

Learn more at PeakBusinessAdvising.com, or contact Chad at [email protected], 615-807-0249.

