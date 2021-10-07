Opening not quite a year ago in a small space on Murfreesboro City Square, Peacock Apothecary has quickly grown into a much larger space at 406 W. Burton St.

Ten years ago, former nurse Grace Kelly began making small batch natural skincare products, herbal teas, and holistic remedies, which she slowly grew as a side business while she continued her career as a nurse. Initially selling online, the business grew into what it is today. With the new space, Kelly has added to her offerings by bringing in products from artisans to compliment her own offerings.

“Everything happens when it is supposed to,” said Kelly. And now was the time to expand after carefully choosing a select group of additional vendors for her store to expand her product line.

In her beauty corner, besides her own products, are items from 2 Sisters Cosmetics. They offer lip cream and matte lipstick. Ruby Lee Nail Care and treatments is best known for their eco-friendly, vegan nail polish. The polish is toxin-free with no DBP, formaldehyde, camphor or toluene. According to the company website, Ruby Lee was inspired by the women in the founder’s life who work tirelessly to care for others, but never take the time to care for themselves. “Her products are safe for anyone,” said Kelly, “including kids and seniors.”

Locally produced, MjB Kandle Kreations makes soy-based candles and wax melts. Scents include Peppermint Eucalyptus, Black Tie, Green Tea and Lemongrass, Peach Blossom, and Jamaica Me Crazy.

“Everyone loves her stuff,” said Kelly. “She is The Candle Chick on social media.”

With the new shop, Kelly has expanded her products beyond cosmetics, self-care, and natural remedies. She has added jewelry, clothing, and artwork.

Pendants, bracelets and earrings made by Happy Phantom are inspired by Indian, Celtic, and Art Deco design elements. All pieces are handmade using natural stones with metal and clay embellishments. Each is unique, with many made from non-traditional stones, including dragons blood, which is believed to increase personal power.

One-of-a-kind cards and wall décor comes from Black Heart, a maker who creates a little bit of everything. Kelly never knows what she will receive from Black Heart next. She also makes sage bundles and decorative pieces.

Artist Olga Alexeeva is also local. Her artwork can be found on canvases as well as prints. It explores everything from the abstract to the impressionistic. Alexeeva has been on the Nashville art scene for a number of years but is relatively new to Murfreesboro. A native of Russia, she didn’t come to fine art in a conventional way. In her homeland, she was an actress. “She arrived in the U.S. without knowing the language, but with a deep need to express herself. Her odyssey would carry her through an assortment of creative outlets before she came to painting,” said her website.

Clothing from Knowledge of Self (KOS) and Zaza Lorraine Boutique is also available. KOS currently offers tees and hoodies. Zaza provides women’s clothing in a range of sizes for women of all ages.

Most of these vendors are local, and all of the items she carries are directly sourced. “The closer you can get to the source,” said Kelly, “the better the product.”

Kelly’s products can also be found online via her website at https://www.thepeacockapo.com or at their booth at the Main Street Saturday Market.