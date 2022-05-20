MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Popular PBS personality Farmer Jason will perform his high-energy sing-along songs during the World Turtle Day® event at the Wilderness Station in Barfield Crescent Park Saturday, May 21. Wilderness Station is located at 401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Free activities for all ages will begin at 1 p.m. and will include crafts, animals, games, and turtle activities. Attendees are invited to visit various Turtle Stations to learn about our shelled friends and to discover ways to increase turtle conservation. Reptile Guy Brenden will be on hand with his “friends” during the event, and the Farmer Jason concert will begin at 3 p.m.

Located in Barfield Crescent Park, the Wilderness Station is the city’s unique outdoor awareness and adventure facility and is managed by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

For information about World Turtle Day, contact the Wilderness Station at 615-217-3017, or email [email protected] Up-to-date information may also be found on the Outdoor Murfreesboro Facebook page.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.