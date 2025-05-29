Pavement Repairs Prompt Nightly Ramp Closures in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is conducting lane and ramp closures for paving on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

Beginning Thursday, May 29, through Wednesday, June 4, TDOT will close the following nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.:

Single lane closure of I-24 westbound from mile markers 65 – 67 and 69 – 71

I-24 westbound on-ramp to SR 266/Sam Ridley Parkway (Exit 66)

I-24 westbound on-ramp to SR 102/Nissan Drive/Lee Victory Parkway (Exit 70)

Detours will be in place. These closures are necessary for milling and paving work.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

