Pavement Repairs Prompt Nightly Ramp Closures in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will assist in lane closures on State Route 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway/Jefferson Pike) in Rutherford County.

Beginning Thursday, June 5, officials will intermittently close the following portions of State Route 266 for the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna:

Sam Ridley Parkway (SR 266) in both directions

Sam Ridley Parkway at Lowry Street (US 41/70 S)

Detour to Lowry Street southbound to Nissan Drive (SR 102) northbound back to SR 266.

Sam Ridley Parkway at G Street

Detour from Sam Ridley Parkway and from Jefferson Pike to southbound Nissan Drive to northbound Lowry Street back to SR 266.

G Street will be open.

Jefferson Pike (SR 266) in both directions

Detour using I-840 to I-24, or by using Lowry Street.

The closures will be in place beginning on Thursday, June 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

From Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 8, closures will be in place daily from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Message boards will inform motorists which exit to use to enter the Great Tennessee Air Show.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email