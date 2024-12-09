Paul Cauthen Announces North American Tour Stop in Nashville

Paul Cauthen is set to embark on an extensive headline tour beginning in January. The run of dates includes performances at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on January 25, 2025.

Tickets are available now. Full details can be found at paulcauthenmusic.com.

The tour adds to a landmark year for the breakout musician—he released his critically acclaimed new album, Black on Black, in October via Atlantic Records, shared the stage with Lana Del Rey for a duet of “Unchained Melody” during his Stagecoach set, and was featured on Shaboozey’s latest album on “Last of my Kind.”

