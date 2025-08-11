Pathways Youth Dance Conference Coming to Smyrna

The Tennessee Association of Dance has long been known for their fall programming for youth dancers, and on September 27 and 28, 2025 they will be bringing back that training with a twist. The Pathways Youth Dance Conference will blend master classes in various forms of dance with workshops and panel discussions about additional educational opportunities and careers in dance. The event will take place at the Smyrna Event Center.

“We are excited to be able to once again bring advanced dance training and information about college and summer intensives to students between the ages of 11 and 18,” said Lee Rennick, Executive Director, Tennessee Association of Dance. “This is the first in-person event we have sponsored since the pandemic. It is a blend of what we are known for, and an opportunity to introduce middle and high school aged students to potential careers.”

Keynote speaker Becca Hoback is an internationally acclaimed dancer who developed her own creative platform using social media to explore identity and emotion through contemporary dance. Classically trained in ballet, Hoback uses movement to process life experiences and embody transformation. She will share her story at the opening event, and then she will be providing two workshops during the conference.

Pathways Youth Dance Conference has been designed to allow young dancers to experience many forms of dance taught by masters of their forms, from classical ballet, jazz and tap to historical, ethnic, and modern styles.

“Fusion dance, which blends elements from multiple dance styles, is a growing trend globally,” explained Rennick. “While it is important for young dancers to learn classical forms, it is also important for them to be aware of what is happening in modern dance culture so they may grow as artists. As Pablo Picasso once said, ‘Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.’”

Additionally, the event will give young dancers an opportunity to interact with professional dancers, former dancers, and those who work with dancers to learn about the many opportunities they have to continue their interest in dance into adulthood. Representatives from colleges and universities, dance companies, dance studios, dance businesses, dance organizations and more will be on-hand to talk with participants about their pathways through life as they walked with dance.

Workshops and panel discussions will cover topics such as college, joining a professional dance company, starting your own dance studio, dance and healthcare, dance and the community, dance in the media and much more.

Additional information will soon be on the Tennessee Association of Dance website along with registration forms, but until that time, all interested parties can learn more and receive an application form by emailing [email protected].

