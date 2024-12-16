Parker McCollum Adds 2025 Tour Stop in Franklin

Country music superstar Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his upcoming What Kinda Man Tour – which is kicking off in January of 2025.

The 16 newly announced shows will carry the tour throughout the summer and across the country as McCollum plays some of the best outdoor venues and Country music festivals set for 2025, stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on July 17th, 2025.

Joining Parker on this run will be Ashley Cooke, Corey Smith, Hudson Westbrook, Laci Kaye Booth, Kameron Marlowe, Steve Earle with Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers Band, and Vincent Mason.

Be sure to tune in on New Year’s Eve when Parker headlines from The Brooklyn Bowl as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The five-hour special will air live and stream on Paramount + on December 31st (7pm – 9pm CT and 9:30pm -12:30pm CT).

Find tickets here.

