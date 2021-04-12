The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is resuming plans for development of a large West Park located on 154 acres a mile west of Veterans Parkway on Hwy 96.

The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department and Kimley-Horn’s team of engineering, architectural and design companies that served as consultants held public meetings to gather input from citizens on a new park in western Murfreesboro. More than 800 residents provided public input that be used for a final park master plan west of I-24. “The City is committed to meeting these needs of the western part of the community and is proceeding with developing plans for a park that will include fields, green space, walking trails and event space,” said Community Services Executive Director Angela Jackson.

Over the next several months, staff will begin presenting plans as they are developed to the Parks Commission and City Council.

In addition to this west park, the City plans to develop a community park within the City-owned parcel along Veterans Parkway, Burnt Knob Road, Vaughn and Blackman roads near Interstate 840. This site is in the initial planning stages and will move to a master planning phase in short order. This location will incorporate a park site for the community amenity and an amenity for a future business park and employment center.

“This strategic location adjacent to I-840 and accessible to I-24 and I-65 offers a superior location as a commercial site for corporate and business development as the City works to attract higher paying jobs,” said Development Services Executive Director Sam Huddleston. “The proposed Commercial Highway zoning will help shape and develop the area with benefits to the Blackman area and the entire City, along with added park amenities. The City has received interest in the land for economic development. To accommodate this interest, zoning entitlement, utilities must be prepared.”

Therefore, following a Public Hearing Wednesday (April 7), the Murfreesboro Planning Commission recommended approval to the City Council of the zoning and rezoning of approximately 169.4 acres along Veterans Parkway. The rezoning request will be presented to the City Council soon to schedule a Public Hearing. Of the 169.4 acres, 101.7 acres owned by the City would be rezoned from Parks to Commercial Highway (CH). Of this area, 101.5 acres that are City-owned will be rezoned as Commercial Highway (CH) zoning. Approximately 15 acres would remain zoned as Park District for a community park. CH zoning allows for park development and will accommodate the anticipated to be 20-40 acres park, which will be inclusive of walking trails and other recreational areas. This zoning facilities the forthcoming master plan for this site.

Five other privately-owned parcels (52.9 acres) make up the balance of the total 169.4 acres to be rezoned Gateway Design Overlay (GDO-1) and Gateway Design Overlay 3 (City-owned). Gateway Design Overlay 1 is proposed for land adjacent to City-owned land. The Gateway Design Overlay provides enhanced architectural and site improvements as well as improved streetscape elements utilized on Medical Center Parkway and the Gateway. A video of the Planning Commission meeting is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ECNwYeTuCSs.