By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Parent information nights for magnet schools and choice programs will look different from past years with several administrators utilizing YouTube and social media to interact with prospective parents over the next three months.

“It’s going to have to be virtual,” said Jeff McCann, principal at Thurman Francis Arts Academy. “We just have too large of a crowd that would show up for that to pack them all into the gym.”

Thurman Francis and McFadden School of Excellence will post multiple videos online in place of the traditional in-person evenings, but both administrations are working through the logistics of the screening process for prospective students.

Dr. John Ash is hosting a YouTube Live event for parents of students interested in attending Central Magnet.

Smyrna and Oakland high schools are not choice schools but will be accepting applications for their nationally recognized Cambridge and International Baccalaureate programs.

Holloway High typically hosts their event in July and are hoping to have an in-person event, while Homer Pittard Campus School accepts applications year-round and parents are encouraged to reach out as close to their child’s birthday as possible.

“We’re just going to try to make the parents feel as comfortable and as excited as they can be through our videos,” concluded Dr. Clark Blair, principal at McFadden.

SUMMARY OF EACH SCHOOL’S PLAN FOR THIS YEAR’S PARENTS INFO NIGHT:

CENTRAL MAGNET SCHOOL (@Central_Magnet)will host a virtual parent’s night on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. via YouTube Live. A link will be posted on the school webpage and shared on social media the week of the meeting. A recording will be available afterward.

HOLLOWAY HIGH SCHOOL (@HollowayHigh)will host its event in July 2021 from 3–6 p.m. A firm date has yet to be determined but will be shared with students and parents throughout the district this summer via social media and the RCS website.

HOMER PITTARD CAMPUS SCHOOL (@HPCS_TN)traditionally does not host an annual parent meeting soliciting applications. Instead, they accept applications year-round and parents are encouraged to reach out as close to their child’s fourth birthday as possible.

McFADDEN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE (@MES_Mustangs)will premiere a series of introductory videos Thursday, Dec. 3, for prospective students and their parents. The videos will be posted on the school website, YouTube and distributed through social media. The logistics regarding the screening process, which is expected to take place in January, will be communicated to parents at a later date.

OAKLAND HIGH SCHOOL (@OaklandRCS)will release information regarding its plans for January in the coming weeks. Parents and students are encouraged to follow the school on social media and watch their website for further updates.

SMYRNA HIGH SCHOOL (@SmyrnaBulldog)will premiere an introductory video on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, for prospective students and their parents. The application will be available at the same time. The video will be posted on the school website, YouTube and distributed through social media.

THURMAN FRANCIS ARTS ACADEMY (@TFAA_Rams)will post an introductory video at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, as well as an FAQ sheet for applicants. The video and additional info will be posted on the school website, YouTube and distributed through social media. The logistics regarding the screening process will be communicated to parents at a later date. The school encourages parents to follow the social media feed for more details.

NOTE: This summary will be updated as more information becomes available.