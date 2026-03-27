Papa Murphy’s Launches its First-Ever Detroit-Style Pizza

Papa Murphy’s is bringing its Take ‘n’ Bake experience to a new shape with the launch of its first-ever Detroit-Style pizza, available at more than 1,000 U.S. locations from March 23 through May 17, 2026. The square-shaped pizza features crispy edges, a golden crust, and a light, airy center — all baked fresh at home.

What Is Papa Murphy’s Detroit-Style Pizza?

Papa Murphy’s Detroit-Style pizza is the brand’s first foray into the Detroit-style format, delivering the signature crispy edges and rich flavor that define the style in a Take ‘n’ Bake format. The square-shaped pizza is designed to come out of your own oven hot and fresh, giving guests the Detroit-style experience without leaving home.

What Toppings Are Available on the Detroit-Style Pizza?

Guests can order the Detroit-Style Pizza in two configurations:

Mini Cup Pepperoni: Topped with savory pepperoni cups — the classic Detroit-style topping — that crisp into flavor bowls as they bake.

2-Topping Create-Your-Own: A fully customizable option for guests who want to build their own Detroit-Style pizza.

How Much Does Papa Murphy’s Detroit-Style Pizza Cost?

The Detroit-Style Pizza is priced at $10.99 in the contiguous United States, $11.99 in Canada, and $12.99 in Alaska.

When Is the Detroit-Style Pizza Available?

The Detroit-Style Pizza is a limited-time offering, running from March 23 through May 17, 2026. Guests are encouraged to order before the window closes.

Where Can You Order Papa Murphy’s Detroit-Style Pizza?

The Detroit-Style Pizza is available at Papa Murphy’s locations across the United States. To find a location near you or to place an order, visit PapaMurphys.com.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S., plus locations in Canada and the UAE. In addition to Take ‘n’ Bake pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers salads, sides, desserts, and kids’ options.

Source: Restaurant News

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