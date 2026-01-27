Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Papa Murphy's Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time

Papa Murphy's Brings Back the Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time

Michael Carpenter
Back by popular demand, the Triple Pepp Pizza returns through March 22, with three layers of pepperoni flavor and strong value pricing.
Back by popular demand, the Triple Pepp Pizza returns through March 22, with three layers of pepperoni flavor and strong value pricing.

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is starting 2026 with a product return guests have been hungry for: the Triple Pepp Pizza. Available for a limited time from January 26 through March 22 at participating locations nationwide, the Triple Pepp Pizza delivers exactly what pepperoni lovers crave – triple the flavor in every slice.

The Triple Pepp Pizza features three distinct types of pepperoni layered for maximum impact: giant pepperoni for big, bold bites, classic pepperoni guests know and love, and mini cup pepperoni that crisps up for an irresistible crunch. The result is a craveable combination of flavor, texture and sizzle that takes every bite over the top.

Priced at $10.99 ($11.99 in California and $12.99 in Alaska) for a Large, with a Family Size available for an additional charge, the Triple Pepp Pizza reinforces Papa Murphy’s commitment to delivering standout flavor and value for families and pepperoni fans alike.

Made fresh in-store and baked at home, the Triple Pepp Pizza brings bold flavor to the table straight from the oven, giving families and fans a hot, fresh meal made just the way they like it.

Guests can order online at PapaMurphys.com or order in-store at their local Papa Murphy’s.

