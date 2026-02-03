Papa Murphy’s Brings Back the HeartBaker Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is bringing the love back home this Valentine’s Day with the return of a fan-favorite seasonal treat. The HeartBaker Pizza, perfectly shaped like a heart, is available for a limited time from February 1 through February 14, 2026, at Papa Murphy’s locations nationwide. This year, the brand is also sweetening the deal with a cookie dough bundle that makes celebrating at home even easier.

What Is the HeartBaker Pizza?

The HeartBaker Pizza is a limited-time offering from Papa Murphy’s, featuring the brand’s signature scratch-made dough, whole-milk mozzarella, and traditional red sauce. Guests can choose between two classic options: cheese or pepperoni. The heart-shaped pizza is designed to be taken home and baked fresh, making it a fun and hands-on way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with family or a loved one. The HeartBaker Pizza is priced at $11, though pricing may vary in California and Alaska.

The Sweetheart of a Deal Bundle

Papa Murphy’s is pairing the romance with savings through the Sweetheart of a Deal promotion. This limited-time bundle includes a large HeartBaker Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for just $16. Customers in California can expect to pay $17 for the bundle, while the price in Alaska is $18. The bundle is available both online and in-store through February 14, 2026.

How to Order the HeartBaker Pizza

Both the HeartBaker Pizza and the Sweetheart of a Deal bundle are available for order online and in-store at participating Papa Murphy’s locations. Customers can visit PapaMurphys.com to place an order or find a location nearby. Act fast — the promotion runs only through February 14, 2026.

