Papa Murphy’s Turns Up the Heat with New Mike’s Hot Honey Partnership

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is kicking off the school year and football season with the ultimate flavor duo: zesty, smoky pepperoni paired with a bold punch of sweet-and-spicy heat. Starting August 25, guests can experience the bold flavor of the all-new Ultimate Pepperoni featuring Mike’s Hot Honey, available systemwide through October 26.

Three bold takes on pepperoni pizza, now paired with the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey®, available for a limited time for $9.99 ($10.99 CA/$11.99 AK). Available in both large and family size, these craveable creations are perfect for sharing during busy fall evenings or game day get-togethers. Guests can “Go Bold” with the Ultimate Pepperoni made with traditional red sauce, two types of pepperoni, giant and shredded, and mozzarella cheese on their choice of thin or original crust. Or, “Go Bolder” with the Ultimate Pepperoni served with a cup of Mike’s Hot Honey® for that signature sweet heat. And for those craving an extra kick, go Boldest with Ultimate Pepperoni and Mike’s Hot Honey – Extra Hot. Mike’s Hot Honey is drizzled on top after baking for maximum flavor impact, and additional cups are available for purchase as add-ons.

The partnership brings together two in-demand brands known for flavor innovation and quality. Mike’s Hot Honey has become a go-to topping in kitchens and restaurants nationwide, and Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake model gives guests the unique ability to bake their pizza right at home – now with a sweet and spicy kick that’s perfect for the season.

Building on the excitement, Papa Murphy’s is thrilled about the unique flavor combination and what it brings to guests this season.

The Ultimate Pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey brings the heat in all the right ways – but only for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to try it before it’s gone on October 26. Customers can order online or visit their nearest store to bring home these bold new flavors.

