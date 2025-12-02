Papa Murphy’s Launches Papa’s Picks

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake is raising the bar with the launch of Papa’s Picks, a value offering featuring two bold, mouth-watering options: 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni. Available starting November 24th, these pizzas bring classic ingredients with elevated flavor to families and pizza lovers looking for a quick, delicious meal at home.

Perfect for busy nights or casual gatherings, Papa’s Picks combines crave-worthy taste with unbeatable value. Starting at just $9.99 ($10.99 in California / $11.99 in Alaska), guests can choose either Thin Crust or Original Crust to suit every preference. Whether you prefer a rich blend of four cheeses or the bold flavor of double shredded pepperoni, Papa’s Picks takes classic pizza to the next level.

To round out mealtime, guests can complement their pizza with fresh salads and ready-to-bake sides and desserts, including 5-Cheese Bread, Garlic Knots and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, perfect for every taste preference.

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or keeping dinner simple, Papa’s Picks brings premium flavor, convenience, and value straight to your kitchen – no prep, no hassle, and always fresh and hot any day of the week.

For more information and to find a Papa Murphy’s near you, visit PapaMurphys.com.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email