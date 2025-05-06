Papa Murphy’s Launches Garlic Knots

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is bringing big flavor to the table with the nationwide launch of its brand-new Garlic Knots, now available at participating locations starting May 5. As the brand’s new, tasty bread-style offering, the Garlic Knots are designed to satisfy guest demand for a savory, indulgent side that completes any meal.

Each order includes six freshly prepared garlic knots, topped with a rich garlic butter sauce, an herb and cheese blend, and served with marinara dipping sauce for the ultimate finish.

Garlic Knots can be purchased separately or as part of Papa Murphy’s Mix ‘n’ Match deal – where guests can choose two or more menu favorites for just $6.99 each.

Now part of the Mix ‘n’ Match lineup, Garlic Knots join a growing list of delicious items including salads, desserts, calzones and select medium pizzas, making it easier than ever for guests to customize their meals with variety for a great value.

To learn more or to place an online order, visit PapaMurphys.com .

Source: Restaurant News

