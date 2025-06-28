Papa Murphy’s and Pepsi Launch “Seize a Slice of Summer” Contest

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is bringing even more flavor and fun to kitchens across the country with an exciting new summer celebration. In partnership with Pepsi, Papa Murphy’s invites fans to Seize a Slice of Summer – a nationwide giveaway running from June 23 to August 3 that gives customers the chance to win a new prize every day.

From pizza-shaped pool floats and grills to gift cards, Papa Murphy’s swag and more, Seize a Slice of Summer is all about capturing the joy of summer with great food and great rewards. To enter and view full details, visit SummerSlices.com .

And the summer deals don’t stop there – Papa Murphy’s recently launched Summer Selects , a limited-time offer through the Summer featuring select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each.* The offer is perfect for busy weeknights, family gatherings or easy dinners that require zero prep and deliver maximum flavor.

To complete the meal, customers can add ready-to-bake sides and desserts like 5-Cheese Bread, New Garlic Knots, fresh salads, Chocolate Chip Cookie dough, and the Cinnamon Wheel.

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or keeping it simple, Papa Murphy’s makes it easy to enjoy summer, one slice at a time.

For more information, visit PapaMurphys.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email