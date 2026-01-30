Papa Johns Reimagines a Classic with All-New Pan Pizza Launch

Papa Johns has introduced a reimagined Pan Pizza to its nationwide menu, marking the return of the beloved pizza style after nearly a decade of development. The new offering, available starting Thursday, January 29, 2026, features a distinctive combination of crispy caramelized edges, an airy center, and an indulgent six-cheese blend designed to elevate the traditional pan pizza experience.

Distinctive Texture and Flavor Profile

The new Papa Johns Pan Pizza delivers a multi-layered taste experience through carefully selected ingredients and preparation techniques. The pizza features a fluffy, thick crust with an airy interior that provides structural integrity while maintaining a light texture. Parmesan cheese and Papa Johns Special Garlic Sauce are baked directly into the bottom of the pan, creating a golden, caramelized finish that adds a crispy savory crunch to every slice.

Six-Cheese Blend Sets Papa Johns Pan Pizza Apart

A decadent six-cheese blend distinguishes this offering from traditional pan pizzas. The blend combines real cheese made from Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Asiago, Parmesan and Romano, creating rich, complex flavors throughout each bite. The pizza is designed to accommodate up to seven edge-to-edge toppings while maintaining structural integrity, and receives a final dusting of Italian seasoning for enhanced flavor. Papa Johns maintains its commitment to quality by including no artificial colors or flavors in the recipe.

Pricing and Availability Information

Papa Johns Pan Pizza is available nationwide at participating locations starting at $11.99 for a 1-topping medium-sized pizza beginning Thursday, January 29, 2026. Customers can order through PapaJohns.com or by downloading the Papa Johns app to locate their nearest restaurant. The company also encourages customers to join the Papa Rewards loyalty program here for additional benefits and exclusive offers.

