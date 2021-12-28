Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color introduced a new blue shade, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2022. Last year’s color was ultimate gray.

Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities. With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri in Apparel and Fashion Accessories

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude, emboldens uninhibited expression and experimentation. Displaying a dynamic presence, Very Peri is an enthusiastic blue hue whose whimsicality lends itself to unpredictable color harmonies and spontaneous color statements. Futuristic in feeling, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri takes on distinct appearances through application to different materials, finishes and textures, from shimmery metallics, lustrous sheens and high-tech materials to handcrafted looks and natural fibers.