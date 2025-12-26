Pantone Announces its Color of the Year for 2026

For the first time, Pantone’s color of the year is a shade of white. The company that predicts color trends each year selected what some might call- not really a color at all.

In a release, it states, “PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, a billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2026. An ethereal white hue, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer serves as a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society rediscovering the value of measured consideration and quiet reflection.”

“At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute in the release. “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences.”

Pantone began naming a color of the year in 1999. They assemble a panel of experts to comb through a range of modalities, such as film, art, and fashion, to select the color of the year. The previous two years’ colors were Mocha Mousse for 2025 and Peach Fuzz in 2024.

