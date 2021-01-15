Panera announced the rollout of two new varieties of Flatbread Pizza — Pepperoni and Four Cheese, and new Flatbread Family Feast value meals as the brand continues to offer new crave-worthy items perfect for delivery and off-premise dining.

The new Pepperoni Flatbread features Panera’s signature crisp crust topped with fresh mozzarella, traditional pepperoni and market tomato bell pepper sauce, and the Four Cheese Flatbread is topped with a creamy white garlic sauce and the delicious combination of parmesan, mozzarella, fontina and feta cheeses. Expertly crafted from Panera’s pantry of clean ingredients, both are available this week in participating U.S. bakery-cafes nationwide and on the Panera app for delivery or curbside pick-up.

Panera will also add two new Flatbread Family Feast value meals to give guests a meal the whole family can enjoy. The new bundles offer two Flatbread Pizzas and two Salads for $23 or three Flatbread Pizzas and three Salads for $29. Guests have their choice between any variety of Flatbread Pizzas along with a choice of Caesar and Greek Salad*.

The two new flavors round out Panera’s Flatbread Pizza lineup introduced last October, including Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon. All Panera Flatbreads begin with a foundation of dough made from extra finely-ground flour and then topped with delicious, hearty ingredients – a single flatbread can be shared alongside your favorite soup or salad or as a hearty meal for one. Each Panera Flatbread Pizza is made with the clean, high quality ingredients found in the brand’s extensive pantry, with prices starting as low as $7.99.

“Our delicious flatbread pizza crust is the perfect canvas for our amazing ingredients, and we couldn’t resist adding even more flavors for our guests to choose from,” said Claes Petersson, Panera’s Chief Food & Innovation Officer. “Each new menu item begins with our commitment to serve more of the foods that our customers crave, like delicious, crispy pepperoni pizza and cheesy, toasty four cheese. We can’t wait for guests to try these new chef’s creations for themselves.”

“We are innovating to continue to delight our guests.” commented Panera Bread Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz. “We’ve served more than five million Flatbread Pizzas since we launched a few weeks back, and now with the addition of Pepperoni and Four Cheese, guests have five delicious choices the next time they order Panera, including curbside pickup or delivery.”

In addition to expanding the Flatbread pizza offerings, Panera has also added a new warm and hearty Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Bowl to the menu this January. For more information or to place your order, download the Panera app or visit www.panerabread.com.