Panera Offers Valentine’s Day Deals and Promotions

Feb. 10, 2025 – This Valentine’s Day, Panera is sharing the love with a special BAEgel promotion offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches on February 13 and 14. That’s right, when using the code “BAEGEL” with the purchase of an Asiago Bagel Stack, MyPanera members can get a second Bagel Stack for their bae or special someone for free. This limited-time, special deal is available on February 13 and 14 as part of MyPanera Days, a celebration full of deals and special rewards for MyPanera loyalty members from February 12-22.

Panera’s new, limited-time Asiago Bagel Stacks combine the cheesy flavor of Panera’s signature Asiago Bagel with a selection of bold, satisfying flavors for a delicious and hearty meal at lunch or dinner for $7.99 each*. Asiago Bagel Stacks come in three delicious varieties including Chicken Roma, Spicy Steak and Zesty Tuscan.

To keep the love going throughout the week, MyPanera Days are back, showering MyPanera members with love through over a week of exclusive offers. Here’s what MyPanera members can expect throughout the celebration**:

Earn a Digital Bonus Card: Spend $25 on web or via the Panera app between February 12-22 and earn a $10 digital bonus card

BOGO Asiago Bagel Stacks: Use code “BAEGEL” on February 13 and 14 to get a free Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich when you buy one

Free Delivery: Free delivery on orders over $25 is here to stay as an ongoing MyPanera benefit

Gift Card Discount: 20% off online gift card purchases

Unlimited Sip Club: Join the Unlimited Sip Club® for $5/month for 5 months +tax or snag an annual plan for just $99 +tax

Catering Offer: Enjoy $30 off a catering order of $150 or more

One-Day Reward Drops: February 17: Get $2 off any size mac & cheese February 20: Enjoy a Surprise Offer based on your Panera faves



To learn more about upcoming Panera offers, sign up for MyPanera or to place your order today, download the Panera app or visit PaneraBread.com.

Source: Panera Bread

