Panera Debuts Five New Bakery Items & New Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches

Panera is bringing even more flavor and variety to menus nationwide as it unveils tempting updates to its bakery case, with a selection of five new baked goods and three all-new Croissant breakfast sandwiches. These additions feature a blend of beloved flavors and innovative twists on classics, making them perfect for breakfast or for a sweet treat at any time of day.

To celebrate the launch, Panera is offering a special “Swicy” deal that pairs these delightful new sweets with the recently introduced Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. Guests who crave the irresistible combination of sweet and heat can enjoy 50% off a bakery treat with the purchase of the Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and a beverage at participating local bakery-cafes.

Guests can check out the bakery case to find their new favorite baked goods, featuring a variety of regular and bite-sized treats, including:

NEW Almond Pastry: A flaky, buttery pastry made with sweet almond filling, hand-drizzled with icing, and topped with sliced almonds.

A flaky, buttery pastry made with sweet almond filling, hand-drizzled with icing, and topped with sliced almonds. NEW Cherry Pastry: A buttery, flaky treat featuring tart cherry filling and a drizzle of icing.

Cranberry Orange Slice: A moist cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, enhanced with sour cream, and finished with a coarse sugar sprinkle.

A buttery, flaky treat featuring tart cherry filling and a drizzle of icing. Cranberry Orange Slice: A moist cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, enhanced with sour cream, and finished with a coarse sugar sprinkle. NEW Coconut Macaroon: A delightful coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip.

A delightful coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip. NEW Chocolate Coconut Macaroon: A decadent chocolate coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip.

A decadent chocolate coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip. Also returning to the fall menu at participating cafes is the Pumpkin Cookie: A shortbread cookie shaped like a pumpkin, decorated with seasonal icing.

For guests looking for a new twist on Panera breakfast sandwiches, the brand is introducing three new options, all served on a delicious and flaky croissant:

Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar

Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Savory sausage, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar

Savory sausage, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar Croissant Egg & Cheese: Scrambled egg and melty aged white cheddar

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced menu items, including newly launched Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich, Kickin’ Grilled Cheese and sweet & savory breakfast options, Panera’s New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email