Panera Bread Spices Up Summer with Fiery New Menu Additions

July 17, 2024 – Panera Bread is making summer even hotter, spicing up its menu with the introduction of new menu options that kick up the heat and tantalize your taste buds. Beginning today at bakery-cafes nationwide, guests can now enjoy the new Spicy Chicken Fiesta and Kickin’ Grilled Cheese sandwiches alongside two new Avocado Toast varieties that put a Panera twist on a classic food trend. And if the summer heat is making you thirsty, Panera has you covered – the brand is currently offering their most valuable Unlimited Sip Club deal yet. New monthly subscribers who sign up through August 31 will get 3 FREE MONTHS of endless drinks!*

Spicy Fiesta Chicken Takes Center Stage

Get ready to wake up your taste buds and kick up the spice with the arrival of the Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. Starting at $11.59**, this flavor fiesta features Panera’s new, creamy salsa verde spread. The sandwich layers the new spread with grilled chicken, white cheddar cheese, zesty, sweet peppers, cilantro and pops of roasted corn, all nestled on our warm and crusty artisan Ciabatta bread.

Kickin’ Grilled Cheese Heats Up a Classic

For those who love the melty goodness of a classic grilled cheese paired with great value, Panera is introducing the new Kickin’ Grilled Cheese. Starting at $7.49 **, this limited-time special menu item adds a touch of heat to your favorite comfort food with its creamy salsa verde spread paired with both American and White Cheddar cheeses on Panera’s Classic White Miche, creating a unique and delicious flavor experience.

New Avocado Toasts on Panera’s Iconic Sourdough Take a Classic to a New Level

Inspired by the winning entry from Panera’s Food Hackathon, Panera’s new line of Avocado Toasts bring both flavor and value to the breakfast menu, proving this is one food trend that never goes out of style. Crafted on Panera’s signature Country Rustic Sourdough Bread and starting at $3.49**, these freshly made and flavorful breakfast options are vegetarian-friendly and layered with chunky avocado spread and a selection of delicious ingredients to tantalize your taste buds.

Choose Your Perfect Avocado Toast:

Classic Avo: This toast features a chunky avocado spread generously applied to thin-sliced Country Rustic Sourdough, finished with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, sea salt and black pepper for a delightful savory touch.

This toast features a chunky avocado spread generously applied to thin-sliced Country Rustic Sourdough, finished with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, sea salt and black pepper for a delightful savory touch. Garden Avo: Loaded with chunky avocado spread, this toast boasts fresh sliced tomatoes and a drizzle of flavorful garlic aioli, all on thin-sliced Country Rustic Sourdough and topped with everything bagel seasoning, sea salt and black pepper.

Fan Favorite Bagels Returning by Popular Demand

Panera is giving guests more of what they want in its new era, including a delicious reunion with some old favorites! In response to guest feedback over the past few months, Sesame and Blueberry bagels begin making a return to bakery-cafe menus this week – perfect for breakfast on-the-go or as a bread upgrade for your favorite Panera sandwiches.

Panera launched its biggest menu transformation earlier this year with the introduction of several new menu items including sandwiches, salads and mac & cheese, all grounded in guest feedback and focused on delivering an excellent guest experience. The newest menu items celebrate what resonates most with Panera’s core guests, with delicious, craveable flavors offered at a great value.

To join MyPanera and to receive the latest updates on Panera's exciting menu innovations, visit PaneraBread.com

Source: Restaurantnews.com

