Panera Bread Launches New Mix & Match Value Menu at $4.99 Per Item

Panera Bread is rolling out a new “Mix & Match” value menu, marking the first time the bakery-cafe chain has offered a dedicated value menu of this kind. The Mix & Match menu lets guests combine up to ten favorites, including soups, salads and sandwiches made with the quality ingredients Panera is known for, each priced at $4.99.

What Is on the Panera Mix & Match Menu?

The Mix & Match menu features half and cup portions of 10 guest favorites, with a rotating seasonal item throughout the year. Guests can choose from two to all ten options, and each order comes with one free choice of baguette, chips or apple as a side.

Items available on the Mix & Match menu include:

Toasted Italiano (half sandwich)

Toasted Caprese Focaccia (half sandwich)

Bacon Turkey Bravo (half sandwich)

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (half sandwich)

Fuji Apple Chicken (half salad)

Ranch Parm BLT (half salad)

Caesar (half salad)

Creamy Tomato (cup of soup)

Homestyle Chicken Noodle (cup of soup)

Bistro French Onion (cup of soup)

How the Mix & Match Menu Differs From You Pick Two

The Mix & Match value menu is a standalone offering separate from the popular Panera You Pick Two, which remains available for guests to choose from the entire Panera menu at standard pricing. The Mix & Match menu focuses specifically on providing a value-driven option with curated selections at $4.99 each.

How to Order From the Panera Mix & Match Menu

Guests can order from the new Mix & Match menu by visiting PaneraBread.com, downloading the Panera app or visiting a location in person. Signing up for MyPanera rewards is also available through the app and website.

