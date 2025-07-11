Panda Express Drops Highly-Requested Hot Orange Chicken

Get ready for the ultimate ‘swicy’ comeback! Panda Express ®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is officially bringing back Hot Orange Chicken to all 2,500+ restaurants nationwide, for a limited time. Just in time for National Orange Chicken Day on July 15, this fan-favorite’s return is sparking a summer sizzle, complemented by an immersive ‘ Orange Chicken Kitchen ’ experience hitting Panda’s NYC Midtown Restaurant (835 3rd Ave) from July 15-20, 2025.

The Original Orange Chicken®, first introduced by Panda in 1987, revolutionized American Chinese cuisine, becoming a widespread cultural phenomenon. The crispy chicken wok-tossed in an irresistible sweet and semi-spicy orange sauce accounts for one third of all entrées sold at Panda with the brand serving up 137 million pounds of the dish last year alone.

As summer heats up, its fiery counterpart, Hot Orange Chicken, is here to turn up the flavor and spice. This ‘swicy’ sensation, which quickly sold out nationwide during its 2024 debut, delivers the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. It’s the Orange Chicken guests crave, cranked up with 6 times more crushed chillies and the same scorched dried chillies used in the brand’s beloved Kung Pao Chicken. Created by Panda’s renowned Culinary Innovation team, it’s a must-try for those seeking a bold new way to satisfy their Orange Chicken obsession this summer.

Source: Restaurant News

