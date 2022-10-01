Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville

Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina officially opened the doors of its brand new Melrose location on September 29, 2022. The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex.

The new Melrose Pancho & Lefty’s is located at 2600 8th Ave South #109, Nashville, in the former Sutler Saloon Space.

Pancho & Lefty’s is known for its award-winning tacos and margaritas, winning the title of the Nashville Scene’s Best Margarita in 2018, 2019 and 2022 and Best Taco in 2021. House-made tortillas and from-scratch margaritas anchor the menu, which features slow-cooked classics and Mexican-flavor mashups.

“We are so excited to be a part of the special Melrose neighborhood and to introduce our NashMex cuisine,” says founder Will Newman. “With both Edley’s and Pancho & Lefty‘s, we’ve always strived to be a community-driven brand. Making the move to Melrose allows us to form deeper relationships with our neighbors and expand our brand by bringing out the best of our BBQ roots. Pancho & Lefty’s Melrose is the go-to place for NashMex, and the menu will soon expand to our Sylvan Park location.”

A MELROSE MENU

Pancho & Lefty’s updated menu, exclusive to the new location, features tacos that’ll blow your boots off, including the spice-centered Hot Catfish Taco and sweet-yet-savory options like the Chicken & Waffle. In addition to its celebrated tacos, highlights include Fried Pickle Pistols, an appetizer of double-buttermilk battered pickle spears tossed in Nashville-style hot rub and served with ranch and aji sauce; The Pancho Burger, featuring two dry-aged ground beef patties with house-made pimento cheese, roasted poblano pepper, chipotle-agave glaze and red-chile mayo; and a Crunch-Wrap, with a flour tortilla layered with cheese, a fried corn tortilla, chile-lime corn, pico de gallo and sour cream, grilled golden brown. Additional spice is found across dishes like Hot Chicken & Pimento Cheese Taquitos, while sides & mas feature the guest-favorite Yam Good Sweet Potatoes. With something for everyone, Pancho & Lefty’s offers a kid’s menu, vegetarian options like the crowd-favorite Avocado Bowl, and even group dining with a Create Your Own Taco Bar, served family-style to feed four to five.

Margaritas reign supreme for beverages, with Pancho & Lefty’s famous, best-selling Outlaw Margarita headlining the menu with “three ingredients and the truth” – Don Julio Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice and agave, with flavor options of classic, strawberry, mango, blueberry, pineapple or spicy. Top the Outlaw with Seasonal Sangria for an added twist, or order the Margarita Flight to try three, including award-winning trio the Main Squeeze, featuring Corralejo Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and orange juice; the Dreamsicle, highlig hting Don Julio Blanco Tequila, house-made orange and vanilla infused agave, and fresh lime juice; and the Cosmic Cactus, which “wows” with prickly pear fruit, fresh lime juice, agave, and color-changing butterfly pea flower tea with edible glitter dust.

Staying true to its Music City roots, the restaurant will also host a Mariachi Brunch with a live mariachi band every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar with an assortment of toppings from Tennessee slow-smoked pork-belly bacon to vegetables and spices, paired with brunch signatures like the Biscuit Bandit Taco featuring a unique biscuit taco, and a Chicken & Churro Waffle served with hot honey, along with a variety of NashMex Chilaquiles and Grits Bowls.

A SPACE TO CELEBRATE

Pancho & Lefty’s Melrose is housed in the former Sutler Saloon space, and now features an outdoor patio, table + bar top service and vibrant, colorful décor. Hand painted light fixtures and mosaic table designs brighten up the room, creating the perfect setting to enjoy this new style of cuisine. The restaurant encourages guests to join them for Cinco de Every Month, which they’ll celebrate with a $5 margarita feature on the fifth each month beginning in November.

Pancho & Lefty’s Melrose is walk-in seating only, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with take-out service and delivery via UberEats available. The restaurant also offers catering for groups of all sizes to enjoy their NashMex cuisine. For more information, visit www.panchoandleftys.com or follow along on Instagram @panchoandleftys. Vi va La NashMex!