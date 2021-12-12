The Pancake Pantry celebrated, on Friday, its new location at 220 Molloy Street in downtown Nashville.

This is historic as the restaurant’s original location in Hillsboro Village has turned 60 years old. A public grand opening for the new downtown Nashville location takes place Monday, December 13th.

The day started out with Lawrence Jones of Fox and Friends airing live on Fox News introducing the nation to the new establishment. Joining him were Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

Along with that came live performances and catered food. Nashville Predators mascot GNASH and the Predators Energy Team arrived soon after.

To wrap up the morning was a ceremonial ribbon cutting with Mayor Cooper and a pancake eating contest with Nashville public figures.