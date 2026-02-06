Pan-Asia Supermarket of Nashville Opens

A new international grocery destination, Pan Asia Supermarket, is opening in Middle Tennessee today, Friday, February 6th, at 9 am. Pan Asia Supermarket is located at 5255 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch.

According to the company website, Pan Asia Supermarket was created to serve diverse communities by offering a wide range of authentic Asian and international foods under one roof. The market carries products representing cuisines from across Asia, including China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, India, and many other regions.

Shoppers can expect an expansive selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, frozen foods, and pantry staples, along with specialty items that are often difficult to find in traditional grocery stores.

Pan Asia Supermarket has eight locations across several states and continues to expand. The Nashville store marks the company’s first location in Tennessee and serves as the anchor for Nashville’s Chinatown.

The new international supermarket is also hosting a weekly contest on its Facebook Page. Follow Pan Asia Supermarket for the latest updates here.

Nashville Chinatown also announced it will host a Spring Festival in April 2026. The festival will celebrate cultural diversity and inclusivity in Nashville and Middle Tennessee through food, arts, performances, and community engagement. The Spring Festival, organized by a local nonprofit, will welcome vendors, volunteers, and sponsors who share our mission to promote cross-cultural understanding and community connection. https://nashspringfest.com/

