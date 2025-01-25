Pair of Dores Earn Baseball Preseason All-America Honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores were named to the D1Baseball Preseason All-America Third Team on Tuesday.

Left-handed pitchers Miller Green and JD Thompson were recognized by D1Baseball ahead of the 2025 campaign which gets underway Feb. 14.

Green is a sophomore from Nashville who totaled 31.1 innings as a freshman in 2024. Green led all Vandy arms with a 3.16 ERA and collected three saves. He earned the win against top-ranked Tennessee at the SEC Tournament on May 22, holding the Volunteers scoreless over four frames with three hits allowed. He tossed 18.2 innings in conference action with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts to only five walks.

Thompson, a native of Rusk, Texas, enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore, earning ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team recognition. He was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on May 13 after earning the win over top-ranked Tennessee on May 12 with 6.0 shutout innings. He held the Volunteers to two hits while striking out nine. He totaled 52.0 innings on the season with a 4.15 ERA and a 5-2 record. Thompson struck out 74 batters, third-most by a Commodore in 2024.

Vanderbilt is one of just seven programs with multiple players on D1Baseball’s All-America list.

Vandy opens the season Feb. 14-16 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix. The home opener is set for Feb. 18 vs. Air Force at Hawkins Field.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email