Painted Tree Boutiques Abruptly Closes All Locations

The Painted Tree Boutiques has closed all of its locations, according to multiple sources.

Vendors were notified on Tuesday of the closure. In a letter sent to vendors, it stated, “It is with deep regret that we write to inform you that Painted Tree Boutiques has made the very difficult decision to cease all business operations today; Painted Tree will not be conducting any further retail sales at any location.”

It continued, “We understand the impact this has on you and your business, and we are truly sorry. We know many of you have invested significant time, energy, and resources into building your spaces at Painted Tree, and this is not the outcome any of hoped for.”

Painted Tree had locations in Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Madison.

On the Paintred Tree Boutiques website, the business describes itself as “an Etsy marketplace and Pinterest catalog come to life.” Painted Tree Boutiques specialized in gifts, home decor, and boutique clothing while empowering thousands of people to live out their entrepreneurial dreams. What started as a vintage market in Bryant, Arkansas grew into an entirely unique shopping and selling boutique experience with over 42 locations across the country.

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