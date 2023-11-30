Page takes on West in a rematch of the 2022 5A state title game.

This one is a rematch of last year’s matchup in the 5A state title game. Can the revenge factor fuel Page to a state title in Chattanooga?
(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)
Page Patriots
MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 12
Head Coach: Charles Rathbone
2023 Record: 13-1
2022 Record: 12-3, lost in state title game to West.
West Rebels
MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 6
Head Coach: Lamar Brown
2023 Record: 13-1
2022 Record: 15-0, won state title.
Final Thoughts
These two teams are so similar, but I think one of the biggest differences is their respective schedules. West’s was a little stronger in my opinion, and they are a little more battle ready on Friday because of that.
Prediction: West 34 Page 28