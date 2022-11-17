Page Heads to Nolensville for Williamson County War in Round Three of The Playoffs

Our game of the week this week takes us to Nolensville for a matchup between two teams that are all too familiar with one another as the Page Patriots take on the Nolensville Knights in this Williamson County war.

Page Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 36

Head Coach: Charles Rathbone (87-42 in 12th season at Page)

2022 Record: 10-2

District Record: 4-1

2021 Record: 13-2, Lost to Powell in the state title game

All Time Playoff Record: 20-23

Page is looking for an all-time upset not in probability but in the sheer destruction of a rival’s season. They will need to do a lot of studying tape on their previous matchup with Nolensville this season and correct mistakes they find because when you take on a red hot undefeated team like Nolensville even little mistakes can mean everything, especially in the playoffs.

Nolensville Knights

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 22

Head Coach: Paul Derrick (43-19 in 5th year at Nolensville)

2022 Record: 12-0

District Record: 5-0

2021 Record: 5-7, lost to Page in the second round

All Time Playoff Record: 9-5

Nolensville is on a tear this season and entered the playoffs undefeated. If they are going to win the state title, it will have to be done as an undefeated champion. The perfect season. That would be massive for this program that is just 9-5 overall in playoff history. Whatever happens this team had a special season worth being proud of but im sure they’d tell you themselves, they don’t plan on being done any time soon.

Final Thoughts

Last year Page won both the regular season and playoff meetings. Nolensville is looking to return the favor this year and continue what has been an amazing undefeated season for The Knights. Page would love nothing more than to ruin that season for their district rival. The first meeting this season was an overtime thriller and I expect nothing less from these teams in this game. I think this game ends with an even closer score than last time. I’m taking Nolensville 27-24.