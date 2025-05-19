Overnight Traffic Stop Results in Felony Drug Arrests in La Vergne

May 19, 2025 – Two individuals were arrested late last night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple illegal substances and drug paraphernalia in La Vergne.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., Officer Gad initiated a traffic stop near Murfreesboro Road and Fergus Road due to a suspended license plate. A K9 unit was requested, and Sgt. Darby responded with his K9 partner, Turbo. During a free-air sniff around the vehicle, K9 Turbo alerted to the presence of narcotics, giving officers probable cause to conduct a search.

Inside the vehicle, officers found several baggies containing a crystal rock-like substance, digital scales, multiple empty baggies, hypodermic needles, and doses of Narcan.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of Schedule I and Schedule II substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. The passenger was also taken into custody and faces charges for felony possession of Schedule I and II drugs, as well as possession of paraphernalia.

Officials praised the teamwork of Officer Gad, Sgt. Darby, and K9 Turbo, calling it another example of how proactive policing helps keep dangerous substances and impaired drivers off the roads.

The La Vergne Police Department encourages residents to report suspicious activity, emphasizing that every call plays a role in keeping the community safe.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

