Over 300 Drivers Cited During ‘Operation Fall Brake’ in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s Office to curb aggressive driving on I-24 and Interstate 840 near Veterans Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office paid for officers’ overtime through grant funds.

Officers stopped drivers on 326 driving and drug-related offenses, said Sgt. Sean Vinson, who coordinated the operation.

“By our saturation efforts, we saved lives tonight,” Vinson said, adding, people called THP with positive comments.

The operation was launched after numerous complaints about aggressive driving.

“Aggressive driving occurs every day in our county,” Vinson said. “We’re out in force to curtail the aggressive driving. We want people to slow down, drive responsibly and be respectful of others on the roadways.

“When we see the aggressive driving, we will pull the driver over and educate the driver to the dangers of aggressive driving through a conversation or possibly a citation for the offense,” Vinson said.

The officers focused on aggressive drivers and offenses leading to aggressive driving such as distracted driving, speed, illegal lane changes and impaired driving from alcohol and drug or inhalants use.

One driver was arrested for DUI and 15 drivers were cited for drug offenses.

Other offenses include:

Failing to wear seat belts: 19

Driving on a revoked, suspended or without a license: 16

Failing to use a child restraint seat for children: 2

Driving without insurance: 21

Failing to show due care: 2

Failing to move over: 11

Other violations: 83.

The next operation is scheduled Nov. 9.