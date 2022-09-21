Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Over 30 lbs. of Crystal Meth Seized at Nashville BNA

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
More than 30 lbs of crystal methamphetamine was seized at Nashville BNA Airport on Tuesday morning, reports News Channel 5.

A K-9 unit alerted officials to a specific suitcase and the suspicious bag was placed on a baggage carousel while a non-uniformed officer waited for someone to claim it. Bianca Deshea Thomas, 30, took the bag from the carousel, although a different name was on the tag of the bag, reports News Channel 5.

Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony. Local news reports say she denied she knew about the contents of the bag and has told officers she was attempting to steal the suitcase.

Thomas is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, September 22, at 9:55am.

