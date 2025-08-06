Over 200 Backpacks Provided at RSCO’s Gear Up & Go Event

More than 210 backpacks were given away to Rutherford County students during the Sheriff’s Gear Up & Go event coordinated by the Community Services Unit.

Redstone Federal Credit Union supplied funds for 180 backpacks and an anonymous donor contributed 30 backpacks filled with supplies, said CSU Deputy Laura Kunce.

“We had an amazing turnout,” Kunce. “We performed four car seat checks from parents who brought their car seats to be checked.”

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the following sponsors:

• Redstone Federal Credit Union and the anonymous donor for the backpacks.

• United Way for giving information on school resources.

• 100% Chiropractic for talking about the importance of child car safety seats with car seat technicians.

• Buckle and Bright representative who addressed car seat cleaning and gave away a free cleaning service.

