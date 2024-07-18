Over 100 Residential Units Planned for Garden District in Clari Park

The new Garden District has been acquired for $7 million by Georgia-based luxury homebuilder, Ashton Woods, according to Nashville Business Journal.

Now, Ashton Woods’ Garden District will bring 155 residential units, 134 townhomes and 21 single-family homes, to the Clari Park mixed-use development. Phase One of the Garden District parcel should begin within the coming days.

Located at the corner of Willow Oak Trail and Medical Center Parkway, the for-sale residential units will sit on the 17.62-acre gated Garden District of Clari Park. The district will feature community amenities, green spaces, and patio areas.

In addition to residential areas, Clari Park will offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, a two-story club space, and an extraordinary outdoor amenity package. These outdoor amenities will include a grand lawn for social events and outdoor games, a performance area, seating areas, and a link to Clari Park’s linear park system. Additionally, there will be a resort-style pool with cabanas and grill stations, a Zen Garden featuring a yoga lawn, reading nooks, fire pits, and a community dog park.

Roads leading out of the residential area will curve past restaurants and shopping. Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill is the first of six new restaurants coming to Murfreesboro, including Whataburger, Raising Cane, Drake’s, Cava and P.F. Chang’s.

