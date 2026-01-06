Outdoor Murfreesboro Kicks Off January With Winter Activities

Outdoor adventures and seasonal programs are filling the January calendar as Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation invites the community to take advantage of a wide range of guided activities.
According to Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Outdoor Murfreesboro is offering several programs throughout the month, including Basic Fire Building on Wednesday, January 7; Wikki Stix Pinecone Craft on Thursday, January 8; Ladies Night Out (Side) on Friday, January 9; Cave Exploring on Saturday, January 10; Archery for Beginners on Wednesday, January 14; Family Campfire on Friday, January 16; Night Sounds Hike on Wednesday, January 21; and a Winter Waterfall Hike at Machine Falls on Saturday, January 31.
Officials say these are just a few of the upcoming opportunities available. Additional details, including costs and registration information, can be found on the Things To Do Calendar at MurfreesboroParks.com.
