Outback Steakhouse Offers Limited-time Mum’s Day Menu

Outback Steakhouse ® is showing extra love to mums this Mother’s Day with a limited-time Mum’s Day menu served from May 7 to 11. Bring the Aussie flare to her special day and explore the tastes of Outback fan favorites and exciting new entrée and beverage options. Whether you opt for dine-in or takeout to ensure mum doesn’t have to cook, Outback has you covered to make this Mum’s Day the best one yet.

The Mum’s Day menu includes Outback favorites like the Bloomin’ Fried Shrimp, Wedge Salad, and Lobster Tails, but also features indulgent filets just for mum. Options include:

Victoria Filet topped with Roasted Garlic Butter – tender barrel-cut filet with delicious roasted garlic butter sauce.

– tender barrel-cut filet with delicious roasted garlic butter sauce. Victoria Filet topped with Lemon Garlic Shrimp – tender barrel-cut filet topped with roasted garlic shrimp in a tangy lemon butter sauce.

– tender barrel-cut filet topped with roasted garlic shrimp in a tangy lemon butter sauce. Victoria Filet Mignon & Lobster – thick-cut filet paired with a steamed lobster tail.

Complement the meal with a Mum’s Peach Bellini made with vodka, peach puree, blood orange juice and Prosecco, garnished with strawberries and mint.

Beyond serving up delicious food for mum, Outback is also treating mums to something fun on social. On May 7, mums are encouraged to tune into Outback’s X channel ( @Outback ) to make light of all the Mum’s Day gifts that have missed the mark over the years – think macaroni art, toilet roll crafts, and coupons for free hugs. The restaurant is calling on diners to share their funniest or most unforgettable #MumMoment gift on X.

Learn more about Outback’s Mum’s Day menu here .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email