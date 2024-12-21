Our Top 5 Picks for Holiday Music This Season

Holidays are times of memories that often include sights and sounds. Here is this year’s round-up of some of the best new Christmas music to add to your season’s playlist.

Gabby Barrett

Barrett announced her Christmas album on social media sharing it was her favorite time of the year. Hear collaborations with Cade Foehner and For King & Country.

Take a listen here.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill

Amy Grant and Vince Gill are known for their holiday shows at The Ryman each year. This season, they released an album titled “When I Think of Christmas,” so you can enjoy part of this Nashville tradition all year long.

Take a listen here.

Brett Eldredge

Often referred to “Mr. Christmas” this is Eldredge’s third Christmas album and unlike his other albums, this one is all original music. You can find a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson on “Sweet December” and see him at Bridgestone Arena on December 20th.

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town

This is the band’s first Christmas album. The album includes new interpretations of country classics and a stellar batch of original soon-to-be-classics. Among these originals is “Glow,” the upbeat track that’s begging to be listened to around a crackling, stocking-adorned fireplace.

Take a listen here.

Megan Moroney

Announced in October on social media, Moroney is giving fans Christmas music this season. Find a rendition of the classic “Blue Christmas” and a new song written by Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter and Micah Carpenter, titled “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy.”

Take a listen here.

