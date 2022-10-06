Thursday, October 6, 2022
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 8

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
This weekend there are some great matchups in the Middle Tennessee area for high school football.

Nolensville (7-0) vs Page (7-0)

This 5A Region 6 matchup features two undefeated teams. Whoever wins this game will have bragging rights in Williamson county and first place in the rankings.

Beech (5-1) vs Springfield (6-1)

This is a matchup between 5A and 6A squads with a solid record thus far. The Buccaneers will host this game as this will be a good test of talent outside of both teams’ normal competitions.

Ravenwood (5-2) vs Centennial (6-1)

The Raptors are currently at the top of the 6A Region 7 standing with a perfect (3-0) record so far. The Cougars will hope to capitalize on the home-field advantage and move up the rankings.

Lipscomb (6-0) vs Knoxville Catholic (3-2)

According to MaxPreps Lipscomb is the state’s number one team. They will put their perfect record on the line as they face the Fighting Irish who has 3 state championships in program history.

Oakland (6-0) vs CPA (3-4) (Thursday, October 6th @ 7 PM)

The Patriots have won 36 games in a row now. They take on Christ Presbyterian Academy which has had some great success in the private school division winning 5 state titles. Despite the Lions’ lackluster record this year it’s shaping up to be a game to keep an eye on as both programs have had incredible success throughout the years.

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
