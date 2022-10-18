Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Week 10

The high school football season is winding down but there are still some crucial matchups taking place this weekend.

Brentwood Academy (6-2) @ Ensworth (6-2)

This is an important game for Division II, Class AAA. Both teams are undefeated in regional play this year. Ensworth is coming off a 35-17 loss to MBA last week. The Eagles are in good form winning their previous two games. They will face off against each other on Thursday night at 7 PM.

Brentwood (6-2) @ Beech (7-1)

This is an interesting 6A matchup as they both are playoff-caliber teams in different regions. Beech has not lost a game since week one against Farragut. In the last two weeks, the Bruins have had really close games but still managed to get the victory against Independence and Franklin.

Lipscomb Academy (8-0) @ CPA (4-4)

CPA was able to end Oakland’s incredible win streak despite their lackluster record so far. The Lions will now take on Lipscomb Academy who has taken care of business against every team they have played. This will be an interesting matchup as they are regional opponents and CPA will look to end another winning streak.

Riverdale (4-4) @ East Nashville (8-0)

Even though Riverdale is having a lackluster season so far they still could make a statement by taking down one of the few undefeated teams left. East Nashville is representing 3A football and hopes to take down their third 6A team. They have already beaten Stewarts Creek and Independence. To go along with that they have victories over Green Hill and Hillsboro who are 5A teams.

Baylor (7-1) @ MBA (8-0)

MBA is among the state’s top programs holding a perfect record this season. They are currently in first place in Division II, Class AAA, East/Middle Region, and Baylor are in second place. If the Red Raiders find a way to take down MBA they will advantage of the region with only one game left in the regular season.