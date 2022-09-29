Thursday, September 29, 2022
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham.

 

Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.

 

This is what Page Head Coach, Charles Rathbone, had to say about Ethan,

“Ethan is a team first player and is willing to do anything to help the team.  He is extremely humble and extremely popular with his teammates. Absolute joy to have on the team and a joy to coach.”

Congratulations to Ethan on being our MVP of the week, and good luck going forward!

Adam is a lifelong Middle Tennessean as well as a passionate sports fan. He is currently a Sports Media major at Middle Tennessee State University.
