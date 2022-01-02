As 2022 begins, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2021.
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are something everyone needs to hold on to and keep safe. Read More.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.
Five trending men’s haircuts that can help you re-do your do! Read More.
Power Outage Map from MTEMC. Read More.
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. Read More.
We took a look at the NWS weather archives to learn more about some of the significant tornadoes that have occurred in the middle Tennessee area. Read More.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read more.
Fourth of July events in Rutherford County. Read more.
With recent city approval of Costco’s new Murfreesboro location on Warrior Drive and the purchase of 20 acres of land for $2.4 million dollars by the city of Murfreesboro, work has begun on the location. Read more.