Top Stories of 2021 Rutherford Source

As 2022 begins, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2021.

1Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

2What to Do With Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are something everyone needs to hold on to and keep safe. Read More.

3What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.

45 Trending Men’s Haircuts

Five trending men’s haircuts that can help you re-do your do! Read More.

5Rutherford County Power Outages

Power Outage Map from MTEMC. Read More.

64 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. Read More.

photo: weather.gov

77 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

 

We took a look at the NWS weather archives to learn more about some of the significant tornadoes that have occurred in the middle Tennessee area. Read More.

8Smith & Wesson to Relocate Headquarters to Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read more.

Stock Photo

94th of July Events in Rutherford County

Fourth of July events in Rutherford County. Read more.

10Construction Underway on Murfreesboro Costco

Published April 21, 2021

With recent city approval of Costco’s new Murfreesboro location on Warrior Drive and the purchase of 20 acres of land for $2.4 million dollars by the city of Murfreesboro, work has begun on the location. Read more.

