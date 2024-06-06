Orville Peck Announces 6th Annual Rodeo with Tanya Tucker

Orville Peck announced the Sixth Annual Rodeo with three events.

Artists expected to perform include Tanya Tucker, Mickey Guyton, Medium Build, Reyna Roberts, Fancy Hagood, and more.

The first of three events occurs on Friday, August 23rd, at Basement East with a kickoff party. On Saturday, August 24th, Orville Peck will have a show at Ascend Amphitheater, followed by a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday, August 25th.

Tickets go on sale on June 12th; find tickets here.

