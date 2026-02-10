Order Domino’s Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Support Firefighter After House Fire

A local firefighter and his family are receiving community support after losing their home and belongings in a recent house fire while the firefighter was on duty.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, all Rutherford County Domino’s Pizza locations are partnering with the community to help the Benefield family during the recovery process. Domino’s will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from orders placed at any Domino’s location in Rutherford County until midnight.

Community members who are able are encouraged to order Domino’s and help support the firefighter and his family as they work to rebuild.

Police officials also thanked Domino’s and residents for their continued support of first responders and their families.

