Gaylord Opryland Hotel, along with the water park SoundWaves, will reopen on Thursday, June 25.

In a press release, Ryman Hospitality noted it has selected Vanderbilt University Medical Center as its official wellness advisor during the reopening.

A panel of VUMC clinical subject matter experts specializing in infectious disease control will provide counsel for on-site preparations, advise on the development of training and educational materials for employees, and oversee re-opening activities similar to the model VUMC is implementing in its own hospitals and clinics today.

Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said in a release, “Ryman Hospitality Properties is one of the most well-regarded and innovative brands in the hospitality and entertainment industry. This agreement, which allows our experts to work alongside their teams to incorporate best practices in infection prevention from the healthcare industry into Ryman’s daily operations, demonstrates their commitment to the safety and well-being of their employees and clientele. We believe this relationship will set the standard for wellness initiatives among our industries as we adopt new ways to support business in the COVID-19 era.”

