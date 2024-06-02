Opry Mills Unveils Plans for Third Annual Outlet Shopping Day

Opry Mills is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day™ with hundreds of fantastic finds on the most sought-after brands, limited-time giveaways and unique center-wide experiences. The event occurs on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Opry Mills is one of more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties throughout the United States and Canada commemorating National Outlet Shopping Day 2024. National Outlet Shopping Day, which debuted in 2022, has attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country due to its unique offering of can’t miss deals and festive center experiences and this year’s third-annual event is shaping up to be even bigger.

“We are ecstatic for this year’s National Outlet Shopping Day. In addition to unbelievable retailer savings, we’ve curated a fun-filled weekend complete with VIP activations and live entertainment, said Paula Hankins, Opry Mills’ Director of Marketing & Business Development.”

Score a FREE National Outlets Shopping Day Tote Bag (while supplies last).

Giveaways, Entertainment, Activities – Join in on Saturday, June 8, from 10 AM-3 PM between Coach and Ann Taylor for fun for the whole family.

Live music and entertainment by Krazy Kyle of the Nashville Preds

Crafts for kids, including a LEGO Make & Take activity from 10 AM-12 PM

Build custom bracelets with Inspiration Bracelet Co.

Spin-to-Win Prize Wheel

Fun selfie stations

Giveaways

Decorate a custom t-shirt for Dad (this activation will take place at J. Crew Factory)

