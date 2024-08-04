Opry Mills Invites Community to Third Annual National Night Out

photo from Opry Mills

Opry Mills is excited to host its third annual National Night Out event for an evening of family-fun with local law enforcement and back-to-school activities on Tuesday, August 6th from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Bring the family down to meet Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire, SWAT and TN Highway Patrol among other notable emergency responders. Attendees can also enjoy:

  • Photos in front of fire trucks, police and SWAT vehicles
  • Kids archery at Bass Pro Shop as well as colorful balloon art, dunk tanks, cornhole and more
  • Complimentary snow cones by Retro Sno to help keep you cool in the summer heat
  • Special giveaways and offers from fan-favorite brands such as Dave & Buster’s and The North Face

In addition to National Night Out, the first 100 students in attendance will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. Attending families can also save more at over 80 retailers with the outlet’s Back-to-School Savings Guide.

