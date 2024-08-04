Opry Mills Invites Community to Third Annual National Night Out

Opry Mills is excited to host its third annual National Night Out event for an evening of family-fun with local law enforcement and back-to-school activities on Tuesday, August 6th from 5 pm – 7 pm.
Bring the family down to meet Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire, SWAT and TN Highway Patrol among other notable emergency responders. Attendees can also enjoy:
- Photos in front of fire trucks, police and SWAT vehicles
- Kids archery at Bass Pro Shop as well as colorful balloon art, dunk tanks, cornhole and more
- Complimentary snow cones by Retro Sno to help keep you cool in the summer heat
- Special giveaways and offers from fan-favorite brands such as Dave & Buster’s and The North Face
In addition to National Night Out, the first 100 students in attendance will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. Attending families can also save more at over 80 retailers with the outlet’s Back-to-School Savings Guide.
